The Women's March Is Not Officially Honoring Hillary Clinton – TIME

The Women's March Is Not Officially Honoring Hillary Clinton
Some women aren't happy that the Women's March on Washington omitted Hillary Clinton from its list of “revolutionary leaders who paved the way for us to march.” When the Women's March, which will take place on Saturday, released its official platform …
Clinton at inaugural to 'honor our democracy'The Providence Journal
Hillary Clinton in white pantsuit for Trump inaugurationDaily Mail
Hillary Clinton plays it cool at bitter rival's victory ceremonyIrish Times
Yahoo News –NEWS.com.au –The Hill –Bloomberg
all 343 news articles »

