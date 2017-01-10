Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fifa’s 48-team World Cup: A quest for power and money that will further erode sport’s quality – Firstpost

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Firstpost

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Fifa's 48-team World Cup: A quest for power and money that will further erode sport's quality
Firstpost
Barack Obama ruled as America's pop culture president, but did that pave the way for Donald Trump? Donald Trump's 'sex videos', journalistic standards and 'fake news': What you need to know · Watch: Barack Obama tears up during tribute to Michelle, …
FIFA's new 48-team format means we could see Tahiti vs Curacao! Welcome to the 2026 World CupDaily Mail
Here's why the World Cup is expanding to 48 teams by 2026Business Insider
Football Federation Australia chief executive David Gallop: Bigger World Cup reflects growth of gameFox Sports
The Guardian –USA TODAY –ESPN –South China Morning Post
all 523 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.