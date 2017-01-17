Pages Navigation Menu

The world has failed children- UN

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The News Abency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the world has failed in its responsibility to protect children from ongoing violations of child rights in the face of the worsening global crisis. Kate Gilmore, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, said this at the opening of the 74th session of the Committee on the Rights of the Child, which will run through Feb. 3, 2017 in Geneva.

