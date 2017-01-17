The world has failed children- UN
The News Abency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the world has failed in its responsibility to protect children from ongoing violations of child rights in the face of the worsening global crisis. Kate Gilmore, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, said this at the opening of the 74th session of the Committee on the Rights of the Child, which will run through Feb. 3, 2017 in Geneva.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG