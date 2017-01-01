Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The World Welcomes New Year 2017 – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Entertainment


The World Welcomes New Year 2017
The World Welcomes New Year 2017 Countries around the world are marking their entry into 2017 with massive celebrations and high hopes. In Nigeria, citizens, irrespective of their religious beliefs gathered at worship centres to usher in the New Year
Welcome to the new year 2017!Guardian

