There are a few New Songs on the Countdown! Listen to Episode 41 of “The top 12 Countdown with Cobhams Asuquo”
Hey, BellaNaijarians! Episode 41 of “The Top 12 Countdown with Cobhams Asuquo” is here! In this episode, the musical genius introduces new songs in the countdown. Great music awaits. Listen below!
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG