There is a condition, if I will work with Russia, China–Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump says he is willing to work with Russia and China, providing they cooperate. Mr Trump told the Wall Street Journal that newly-imposed sanctions on Russia would remain “at least for a period of time” but could then be lifted. He also said the One China policy, in which the US no longer acknowledges Taiwan, was up for negotiation.

