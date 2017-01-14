There is a condition, if I will work with Russia, China–Trump
US President-elect Donald Trump says he is willing to work with Russia and China, providing they cooperate. Mr Trump told the Wall Street Journal that newly-imposed sanctions on Russia would remain “at least for a period of time” but could then be lifted. He also said the One China policy, in which the US no longer acknowledges Taiwan, was up for negotiation.
