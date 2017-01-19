Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

There is enough space for doctors in the Public Sector: Motsoaledi – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


South African Broadcasting Corporation

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
There is enough space for doctors in the Public Sector: Motsoaledi
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has quashed reports of there not being enough posts for pharmacists. (SABC). Tags: Health · Doctors · Public service · Aaron Motsoaledi. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says there are enough posts for doctors and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.