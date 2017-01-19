There is enough space for doctors in the Public Sector: Motsoaledi – South African Broadcasting Corporation
There is enough space for doctors in the Public Sector: Motsoaledi
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has quashed reports of there not being enough posts for pharmacists. (SABC). Tags: Health · Doctors · Public service · Aaron Motsoaledi. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says there are enough posts for doctors and …
