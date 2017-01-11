‘There is hatred, jealousy for Ndigbo because of their God given talent’

ENUGU-A feary Prophet, Anthony Nwoko, has proved the priest in charge of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria,(AMEN) Rev. Fr. Carmelius Ejike Mbaka wrong for saying that Buhari is the messiah sent to save the country, Nigeria.

“If Mbaka should come and stand here, I will prove him wrong for saying that Buhari is messiah”

Prophet Nwoko urged all the prophet of God that reside in Igboland to prophesies to the nation about the moon and star that rises from the east which is the glory of God.

Nwoko said that he has foreseen a situation where all the Igbos detained across the country on account of pro-Biafra activism will be released this year, 2017.

Nwoko also prophesied that President Muhammadu Buhari would not die in office as purportedly prophesied, saying that those that prophesied his death are fake prophets of God.

“Some said President Buhari will die, I am telling the world that President Buhari will not die as that prophesy is not from God Almighty. Buhari will see the rebirth of Biafra from Nigeria,” he said.

The Prophet who declared this yesterday as part of his New Year prophetic message titled: ‘2017 a year of liberation for Biafra’ says that 2017 as a golden jubilee of Biafra spiritual battle in Nigeria, says the storm is over, and called on Ndigbo to wake-up from their slumber and take the glory of Biafra a glorious nation.

The radical prophet who said that Biafra as a nation will show the light, warned the Igbos not to deride the plan of God, stressing that this was going to be the return of Igbo glory.

“Ndigbo has run the race; and only those who run a race will be crowned. So in 2017 God will lift Igbo nation above other nations. 2017 is a year all the Igbo detainees across the 36 states of Nigeria on account of agitation for Biafra will be released,” Nwoko said.

While describing masquerade in trial of Nnamdi Nkanu as the kind of wickedness in Nigeria, says Aso Rock is full of demonic forces and President Buhari will not change Nigeria from its corruption and confusion unless “my people (Biafra) is let go, the land will continued in crisis.”

Prophet Nwoko admonished Igbos complaining about marginalisation saying that God is using Biafra as his project to save the world of injustice, hatred, genocidal tendencies in Nigeria against Igbos stressing that light and darkness cannot work together.

“There is hatred and jealousy for Ndigbo because of their God given talent,” he posits.

Reacting to Obasanjo’s call for Ndigbo to develop Igbo land, he described it a challenge and advised Igbos to wake-up and take their position as number one “as the South-West and North know that you have a great mission and role to play and the world is waiting for you to take up the glory and bring salvation to the world.”

Nwoko warned that God’s wrath will ravage Nigeria if killings across Nigeria are not stopped immediately.

“So many abominable things are happening in Nigeria since President Buhari took over power,” he said while accusing him of using the military, herdsmen to, “kill people from the north-to-east and from east-to-west; everywhere is full of blood and God is not happy,” he laments.

