Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

There will be more crisis in APC in 2017—Muoghalu – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
There will be more crisis in APC in 2017—Muoghalu
Nigeria Today
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief George Muoghalu, has advised Nigerians expecting a very peaceful and harmonious relationship among the members of the party in the year 2017 to perish the thought. Muoghalu who is the National …
Buhari means well for Igbos – MoghaluNAIJ.COM
Anambra guber: APC pledges fair contestNaija247news

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.