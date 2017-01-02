There’ll be sorrow for corrupt people, says Olukoya

General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya has sounded a stern warning to corrupt people, saying they will “reap multiple sorrow”.

Olukoy spoke early yesterday while giving a 40-point prediction to spiritually guide Christians for 2017.

He addressed worshippers at the MFM’s Prayer City at a service to herald into 2017.

He declared 2017 as one of deep sorrow for the wicked, adding that it’s also a year of confused noises and meaningless storm.

According to him, 2017 will “experience redemption in contention, while it is blowing heavenly final whistle against those attacking genuine God’s people, as several foundations of satanic problems will expire”.

Noting that prayers would be required to avoid convulsion of the earth, in the form of earthquakes, hurricane, tsunami, he warned that lots of prayers would be required for nations treating the word of God with disdain.

Giving the theme for 2017 as ‘Year of Indisputable Victory and Uncommon Deliverance ‘, Olukoya predicted that the New Year would witness fighting between the roads and road users, as well as experience incredible and energy sapping battles.

He predicted that satanic recruitment to capture and cage innocent young girls into foreign sects would be rampant, as sexual perversion is already on the rise and warned that the year is a bad one for fornicators and adulterers.

Olukoya gave ten key survival strategies to hold on to in the year to include living a holy life, desist from unbelief, set a goal, be persistent, always seek divine directive and being filled with the Holy Ghost.

Other keys are to disengage from unprofitable friends, being generous to God, locating one’s weaknesses and addressing them, as well as becoming a prayer and Bible addict.

