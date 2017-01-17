There’s A Massive ‘Food And Lifestyle’ Market Opening Soon In Sea Point
It’s a tough life in Sea Point, rollerblading up and down the promenade (you know who you are) and taking #nofilter pictures of the sunsets.
Things are set to improve in the not-too-distant future, though, because in mid-March the Mojo Market will be opening.
We’re talking about an entire city block on Regent Road turning into a seven-day-a-week food and lifestyle market, with this below from Eat Out:
Mojo Market will feature a daily fresh goods section, 15 food vendors, three bars, 40 designer retail stalls and a live entertainment stage…
The 1700 m2 space, which will be a first for the Sea Point strip, promises a globally infused food offering with Asian, American and Mexican vendors in the mix…
Even better news for ice-cream fans, because tucked in the midst of it all will be a Baskin-Robbins shop.
Here’s Mojo Market owner Robbie Lessem:
We envisioned a diverse and interesting retail space that will reflect the colourful vibrancy of Sea Point life. We’ve opened up the ocean views and pulled elements of the surrounding deco architecture into a bright, open community space
Not only will the market be open every day of the week, but the hours are pretty decent too:
The soft launch in mid-March will see retailers and food vendors open between 8AM and 10PM, and bars serving until 11PM.
Life on the Atlantic Seaboard – tough gig.
[source:eatout]
[mainimagesource:futurecapetown]
This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG