There’s A Massive ‘Food And Lifestyle’ Market Opening Soon In Sea Point

It’s a tough life in Sea Point, rollerblading up and down the promenade (you know who you are) and taking #nofilter pictures of the sunsets.

Things are set to improve in the not-too-distant future, though, because in mid-March the Mojo Market will be opening.

We’re talking about an entire city block on Regent Road turning into a seven-day-a-week food and lifestyle market, with this below from Eat Out:

Mojo Market will feature a daily fresh goods section, 15 food vendors, three bars, 40 designer retail stalls and a live entertainment stage… The 1700 m2 space, which will be a first for the Sea Point strip, promises a globally infused food offering with Asian, American and Mexican vendors in the mix…

Even better news for ice-cream fans, because tucked in the midst of it all will be a Baskin-Robbins shop.

Here’s Mojo Market owner Robbie Lessem:

We envisioned a diverse and interesting retail space that will reflect the colourful vibrancy of Sea Point life. We’ve opened up the ocean views and pulled elements of the surrounding deco architecture into a bright, open community space

Not only will the market be open every day of the week, but the hours are pretty decent too:

The soft launch in mid-March will see retailers and food vendors open between 8AM and 10PM, and bars serving until 11PM.

Life on the Atlantic Seaboard – tough gig.

