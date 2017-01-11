Pages Navigation Menu

“There’s nothing to fear in complying with laws and regulations” – Pastor Tunde Bakare on FRCN Law | WATCH

Senior Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare has said that religious leaders must comply with the laws of the land, adding that they (he included) will not remain in office forever. Bakare disclosed this while speaking with journalists in premises of the church after his January 8, 2017 State-of-the-Nation Broadcast. The clergyman said that […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

