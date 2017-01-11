Pages Navigation Menu

There’s Still A Hectic Fire Raging In The Deep South – Evacuations Underway

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

As it stands, there are evacuation calls for anyone living in Welcome Glenn, Da Gama Park, Pinehaven, Red Hill, Glen Marine and (parts of) Simon’s Town.

Yet another fire is blazing across the mountain ranges of the Cape, this one flaring up around three hours ago on the mountain high above Ocean View, just before Kommetjie.

While it is generally a south-easterly wind that propels the flames, this time around the wind is coming from the north-west, pushing the fires across the peninsula.

As you can imagine, Simon’s Town and the like are covered in smoke and visibility is minimal, but bearable – for the moment:

Here are more scenes of the fire and its development:

Simon’s Town:

Smoke over False Bay, as seen from Muizenberg:

Some images of the firefighting efforts from Sam Dade, who posted these images to the Firewatch Cape Town Facebook page:

If you find yourself around those parts please do not block up the roads and gawk, as emergency response teams have said their access points have been clogged by onlookers.

Good luck firefighters and all those lending a hand, here’s hoping the wind dies down and you manage to curtail the flames.

