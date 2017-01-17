These Local Entrepreneurs Are Making Huge Waves In The Golfing World

They say golf is a good walk spoiled, and that’s certainly true when you spend half your day waiting for the slow pokes in front of you to finish each and every hole.

We’ve all been there – you don’t want to be the one who calls management and complains, but then you’re left to twiddle your thumbs and mutter under your breath.

Having suffered similar problems at a number of courses around South Africa, four local entrepreneurs decided to take matters into their own hands.

John Willmore, Bodo Sieber, Craig Kleu [from left to right in the picture above] and Tom Davies teamed up and Tagmarshal was born, a system designed to help improve the experience of both golfers and course marshals around the world.

Here’s how it works:

Basically each golf group is equipped with one matchbox-sized tracking tag (one of the golfers either tags it to their bag or its permanently installed in the carts).

Thereafter courses management have a bird’s eye view of where each group is and how quickly they’re playing. A sophisticated set of algorithms calculate where they should be at what time and, if off the pace, which group’s fault it really is.

The idea is for management to proactively respond before the issue gets out of hand – thus preventing slow play related incidents, reducing bottlenecks, improving player experience and increasing course capacity.

Think of it as traffic management on a golf course, which means an increase in revenue for the courses themselves and a smoother playing experience for those wielding the clubs.

I guess it’s something of a change in conventional thinking, because whereas most look at pace of play as a problem these chaps are turning it into an asset.

Such has been the reception that some of the USA’s foremost courses have come to the party. Amongst those who have embraced the system are Whistling Straits (set to be the 2020 Ryder Cup hosts), Erin Hills (this year’s US Open hosts), and Valhalla (host of the 2014 PGA Championship).

Here at home, Steenberg Golf Club are implementing the system. This follows an extensive re-conditioning that has the course busier than ever, meaning that optimising the number of golfers per day is essential.

Landing courses such as those above means the golfing fraternity in the US has really taken notice, and now the company is expanding with the help of one of the world’s top golf management companies, Billy Casper Golf.

You have to feel like this is one of those systems that is long overdue, and we expect many more local and overseas courses to hop on board soon.

Maybe have a word with your local course if you’re tired of biting your tongue every time someone holds up play – it might just help ease the stress that comes with searching for an errant tee shot or missing a three-footer with a win in sight.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

