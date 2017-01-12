These ‘Megaprojects’ Are Happening Right Now – Including A Trillion Rand Airport

From 48-year construction schedules, to the most expensive single item ever built, the current global megaprojects are not only the “biggest buildings in the world” but are beautifully futuristic.

Because successful megaprojects attempt to do something that has never been done before, those involved are generally highly criticised, explains Business Insider:

There is no blueprint or shortcut for building a world-changing megaproject. In fact, each one must be designed and built from the ground up, often amidst considerable amounts of red tape and criticism. Builders of megaprojects embrace the unknown, even when faced with incredible amounts of risk and massive cost overruns.

Dubbed the pinnacles of human achievement, here’s an infographic of projects happening at the moment – and some really interesting facts about them – made by the guys over at Futurism.

[source:businessinsider]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

