They Killed My Son After Church Said He is a Wizard – Biological Mother of 7-year Old Boy Tortured to Death Cries Out

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested one Idiesy Zikeme and his wife Eunice Zikeme for allegedly torturing Idiesy’s 7-year-old son to death at Akaba community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the State. BellaNaija had reported the story on Monday after a Facebook user shared heart-wrenching photos of the deceased with different types of injuries on all parts […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

