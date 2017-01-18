They Killed My Son After Church Said He is a Wizard – Biological Mother of 7-year Old Boy Tortured to Death Cries Out
The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested one Idiesy Zikeme and his wife Eunice Zikeme for allegedly torturing Idiesy’s 7-year-old son to death at Akaba community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the State. BellaNaija had reported the story on Monday after a Facebook user shared heart-wrenching photos of the deceased with different types of injuries on all parts […]
