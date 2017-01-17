They’re Calling This The World’s Greatest Billiards Shot [Video]
I’m no billiards expert, but I am inclined to agree with Slate when they say that this is “the world’s greatest billiards shot”.
The folks over at the Allstars Sports Bar in Bristol, UK, obviously had some free time on their hands and they put it to pretty good use.
It’s a pity that the video quality is so poor, and you’d think after all the effort of setting it up they’d record it in something resembling HD:
The shot took somewhere around 11 hours to set up, and as it plays out for two solid minutes over 500 feet, it covers multiple floors of the pub and nine different pool tables before finally sinking a short putt on the pub’s actual bar.
Over to you, Bristol:
