They’ve Made A New Retro Game Boy

This is one of those stories that’s going to whizz right over the heads of the youngsters out there, but if you’re a little more old school the Game Boy should be something you’re familiar with.

Nintendo struck gold when they released the Game Boy to the market in April 1989, with combined sales for the handheld device (and the subsequent Game Boy Advance) totalling in excess of 200 million units.

Keen to capitalise on the nostalgic element, Retro-Bit have released what they’re calling the Super Retro Boy. Way to skip around the legal issues that Nintendo will be waiting to pounce on, and over at the The Verge they are full of praise:

The prototype I played felt satisfyingly chunky and the plastic had a familiar texture to it. Of course, it’s not a straight design copy. For one, that would probably get lawyers involved. For another, a straight copy wouldn’t have the buttons and color [sic] screen that make this “super.” If anything, it felt a little too light.

It’s able to play cartridges designed for the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. I played through a level of F-Zero for Game Boy Advance and I learned that I am just as bad at this game today as I was years ago. The good news is that it just worked and the feeling of the controls was solid, even on this early model. We’re told that it should last about 10 hours on a charge (via microUSB) and will come with a 10-in-1 cartridge.

The Super Retro Boy is expected to cost $79.99 [R1 100] and should be available this August.

The old worry used to be the dwindling battery life, which meant a trip to the shop, so one of the biggest drawcards here is that USB-powered charging capability.

Until the mad scramble for a power socket, of course.

[source:theverge]

