They’ve Made A Terrifying Real-Life TV Show Which Is Basically The Hunger Games [Video]

Think Survivor, but way more gnarly.

Set to air on 21 February, MTV’s latest reality series, called Stranded With a Millions Dollars, tests the limits of people by placing them on a remote island for 40 days.

With nothing but the clothes on their back, the group of 10 are left to figure out how to survive and can use $1 million to buy items they think they need.

However, the money they use is deducted from their winnings, which is divided between the survivors at the end.

Check out the trailer:

The 10, who have been placed on a Fiji island in the South Pacific, are filmed with drones and robocams to make them feel even more isolated. Wired explains:

If this is starting to sound a bit like, oh, The Hunger Games, you aren’t the first to notice. Even the show’s executive producer, Kevin Lee, concedes that watching it all from the control room was “creepy.” But also kind of cool. The production team needed all manner of drones, tree-mounted cameras, batteries, and magic mics to capture the action, and had to ensure it all survived the cyclones, wind, and other challenges of tropical weather. “Technology and the jungle doesn’t mix,” he says.

Pretty deep.

I wonder if I would be able to survive such a challenge.

[source:wired]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

