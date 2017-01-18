Thief No Be Work: Cable vandals get a taste of jungle justice

Two young men caught in the act of vandalising cables, were beaten and viciously tied up.

Despite the horrid treatment visited on thieves and other criminals in various states in Nigeria, many continue to cling to this trade.

Two young men have been given a taste of jungle justice after being caught in the act of stealing underground cables in Area 8, Garki, Abuja on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

LIB reports that the thieves were hogtied and beaten before being handed over to the police.

In a similar development, two young men were electrocuted to death while trying to steal cables from a transformer in Kano state.

