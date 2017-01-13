Thierry Henry speaks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the Premier League test, Man Utd and his critics – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Thierry Henry speaks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the Premier League test, Man Utd and his critics
SkySports
Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he is out to prove those who said he couldn't make an impact in the Premier League wrong. From the "heat" of the Premier League, how his critics doubted him in England, and how younger players have it easier, Zlatan …
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he joined Manchester United to shut his critics up
Paul Pogba crashes Thierry Henry's interview with Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Premier League: Ibrahimmovic – Critics will remember me for the rest of their lives
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG