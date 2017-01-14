Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

This 1 month old baby weighs 6.4KG, the cute guy is bigger than a 2-year-old (photos) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This 1 month old baby weighs 6.4KG, the cute guy is bigger than a 2-year-old (photos)
NAIJ.COM
A one month old baby boy weighing 14lbs (6.4kg) has been nicknamed after the strongest Marvel Avenger 'The Incredible Hulk' because he is already as big as a 2-year-old. baby weighs 6.4KG. one month old baby weighs 6.4KG, the big guy is bigger than a …
The Incredible Hulk: Mum gives birth to 'monster' baby weighing a stoneDaily Star
US Woman Says She Is Done Having Children After Birthing Baby Weighing 14-poundsInformation Nigeria
Woman who gave birth to baby boy mistaken for triplets and weighing ONE STONE nicknames him The Incredible HulkThe Sun
Mirror.co.uk –The Missouri Injury Blog (blog)
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.