This accurate Etekcity digital scale is available for 67 percent off right now

The Etekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale is an intelligently-engineered device that ensures you get correct weight results every time you step on. Currently discounted by 67 percent, you can snag one for only $23.

The post This accurate Etekcity digital scale is available for 67 percent off right now appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

