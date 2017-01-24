This Fynbos Drone Video Is Too Beautiful For Words

In my younger days, I just didn’t get the deal with fynbos.

The landscapes were boring, the colours faded and pale, and the flowers were just way too small to see.

But as a I grew to love the area I lived in, I realised that all it took to appreciate the plants was a little bit of careful admiration and a few facts down my sleeve.

The Western Cape’s fynbos region is the smallest of the world’s six floral kingdoms, yet it is the most biologically diverse. It’s also the only floral kingdom to be found in one country alone.

A part of our natural heritage, we are so lucky to be surrounded by such an array of beauty.

To celebrate this, CapeNature, a public institution with the responsibility for biodiversity conservation in the Western Cape, released drone-captured footage of the various flora and fauna the region is home to.

And it’s beautiful.

Watch:



Do you need a hanky?

