This is a Lifetime Opportunity! Visit the first ever “Study UK Discover You” British Council Exhibition & Experience World Class Knowledge | February15th -18th

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Go in search of knowledge.  Study in the UK and discover yourself. Studying in the UK means a daily dose of world class teaching and extraordinary academic innovation that will help you develop critical thinking, creativity and confidence. In addition, UK institutions are multicultural so; you’ll have the experience of interacting with students from all […]

