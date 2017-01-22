This Is Still Embarrassing, Donald Trump – Yahoo News
|
Yahoo News
|
This Is Still Embarrassing, Donald Trump
Yahoo News
Update, 1/20/17: Hard as it may be to believe, Donald Trump's transition from President-elect to actual President of the United States (shudder) did not bring with it a transition from sartorially challenged to stylistically capable. Case in point: The …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG