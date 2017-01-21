Pages Navigation Menu

Anti-Trump protesters fill streets across the globe – CNN

Posted on Jan 21, 2017


(CNN) Hundreds of thousands of people marched through Washington, D.C., and cities across the globe on Saturday to show how upset and angry they are about the election of President Donald Trump. The Women's March drew members of Congress, …
From London to LA, Women's Marches Pack Cities Big and SmallNew York Times
Big crowds turn out for women's anti-Trump march in WashingtonAl-Arabiya
A message of hope at Washington marchBBC News
Voice of America –NEWS.com.au –BBC News –Washington Post
