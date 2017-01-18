This Is What It Costs Per Month For A 30-Year-Old To Get R5 Million Life Insurance

Since the day I started earning, my mom has told me to sort out my financial future with a focus on policies, insurance, and savings.

She still goes on and on and on about it, warning me to start before it’s too late – after all, the sooner you begin to invest, the less painful it will be in the long run.

As you might have noticed, here in the office we have been chatting about life insurance for a while now. It was just last year when Seth pointed out that many people don’t really think about life insurance until it’s too late – like, until you have children or a spouse to look out for.

It’s just one of those things.

But the later you start to realise that kind of responsibility is a necessary step, the more it will cost you. Let’s talk numbers then.

We popped over to 1Life and used their life insurance calculator to work out how much three different kinds of people would pay every month to achieve different goals.

Here’s what we found – bear in mind, each quote also includes R100 000 disability and R100 000 dread disease cover:

27 – Female – Non-smoker for R1 million life insurance

27 – Female – Smoker for R1 million life insurance

28 – Male – Smoker for R2,5 million life insurance

30 – Male – Non-smoker for R5 million life insurance

Of course, that’s just for a certain age and demographic, but 1Life provides examples of others:

Not too bad hey?

You should probably get the ball rolling on this one sooner rather than later.

