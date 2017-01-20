Pages Navigation Menu

This Is What Melania Trump Wore At Last Night’s Inauguration Dinner

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment, Politics | 0 comments

It was Lebanese fashion designer Reem Acrav who designed a dress for Melania Trump to wear at her husband’s inauguration concert.

After all, many American designers have refused to ever create something for Mrs Trump, thanks to her husband’s conduct during his election campaign.

Known more for bridal gowns, Acrav created a glittering gold gown for the near-future FOTUS – and Melania really did look as stunning as always.

Entering the hall holding her husband’s hand, the two were greeted by Vice President elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen.

Check out the future leaders of the United States of America:

How very exciting.

[source:dailymail]

