This is when Chelsea will win the title if key man stays fit – Joe Cole – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
This is when Chelsea will win the title if key man stays fit – Joe Cole
Express.co.uk
The former Chelsea star won the title three times during his seven years at Stamford Bridge. This season, Antonio Conte's side are favourites again with Chelsea five points clear of closest challengers Liverpool in the table. Diego Costa Chelsea GETTY.
Hirshey: Spurs' time to finish above Arsenal?
Predicted final Championship table: Super computer tips Newcastle to be winners
7 things we saw last week | Mikel leaves Chelsea as 105-year-old sets cycling record
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG