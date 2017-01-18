This is why Sauti Sol’s Savara was admitted in hospital last night and this is when he will be discharged – Ghafla!Kenya
|
Ghafla!Kenya
|
This is why Sauti Sol's Savara was admitted in hospital last night and this is when he will be discharged
Savara Mudigi is currently admitted in Nairobi women's hospital and this is after he was suffered a minor fracture. According to eDaily which first reported the story, Savara Mudigi suffered the injury when doing team building activities in Karen. “We …
Sauti Sol's Savara admitted to hospital
Sauti Sol's Delvin admitted at The Nairobi Women's Hospital, scheduled for surgery
