This Local Company Has Already Launched A Trump-Themed Promo

I know what you’re thinking – Nando’s are at it again.

You’d be wrong, though, because someone has beaten them to the punch.

Given that there’s a slight difference in, um, leadership styles between Barack Obama and Donald Trump, you might need something of a palette cleanser between the new and the old.

Trust Butler’s Pizza to be the quickest off the mark, because they’re now offering free orange suckers to those ordering their goodies this evening.

That’s today, Friday January 20, when the world as we know it veers wildly off the road.

Looks decidedly like the one and only Orange Menace.

Side note – have you ever Googled ‘orange menace’?

You’re welcome.

If you need a lolly to make you jolly, given that you might be a little down whilst watching tonight’s inauguration (the juicy stuff from 7PM), then order from Butler’s and wait for the goodness to be delivered.

You don’t even have to leave the house, which means you can wait for the Trump dust to settle before you peak outside and see if life is carrying on as normal.

Orange suckers – a pretty good name for those duped into voting for ‘Drain the Swamp’, don’t you think?

Check out Butler’s full menu HERE, choose your pizza (the Rotherham is something special) and enjoy a sucker for dessert.

