Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

This story is creepy as hell!

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

WTH‼️😱

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

BREAKING NEWS..

Just yesterday on Nat Geo Wild, it was announced that a very dangerous snake had just been discovered. Scientists claim that the snake is an enhanced species of the reptile family. 

According to Nat Geo Wild, the snake increases 0.5cm in length every time it feeds and it feeds every 30seconds or less. This particular snake cannot be killed or harmed by weapon except it bites itself. Surprising huh?

Scientists claim that’s the only way it can be killed but researches are still ongoing to discover new ways this snake can be killed. This is the most poisonous and deadliest snake ever recorded in the history of man. 

This snake can only be found in Nokia 3310 mobile phone under game option,Snake Xenzia. Thanks for carefully and patiently reading this through.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.