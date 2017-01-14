THISDAYLIVE 2017-01-14 00:25:34

Toyota Reveals new Model Camry

Toyota’s eighth-generation Camry sedan has been unveiled by the company’s global president Akio Toyoda at the on-going North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The latest Camry – featuring new styling with greater showroom appeal, a dynamic new platform and a more engaging drive – made its debut almost 34 years after the first model went on sale.

Toyota Australia’s executive director sales and marketing Tony Cramb said the all-new Camry will arrive in Australian dealerships late this year, after the end of local manufacturing.

“The next-generation Camry – a premium, high-quality sedan focused on performance and technology – will be built in Japan for the Australian market,” Cramb said.

“We will offer Australian motorists three Camry powertrains – four-cylinder petrol, petrol-electric hybrid and V6 petrol – and include a sports model with a stylish body kit,” he said. Cramb said Toyota remained committed to local manufacturing until the fourth quarter of this year.

“We will make further announcements about our plans, including the timing of production closure, during the first quarter of this year.”

New Camry is the first Toyota sedan to be based on a Toyota New Generation Architecture (TNGA) platform.

The key benefits of TNGA are improved dynamics, handling and ride comfort from the new Camry platform’s lower centre of gravity, higher torsional rigidity and fully independent rear suspension.

Powertrains are headed by a new V6 petrol engine fitted with direct-injection technology and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission – two more ratios than previously offered.

An upgraded Hybrid Synergy Drive system is more powerful as well as being smoother and quieter. It offers three drive modes (normal, eco and power) as well as available paddle shifts.

Local Camry buyers will also be offered Toyota’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which has been proven under Australian conditions.

Standard across the new Camry range will be a suite of advanced safety technologies including pre-collision safety system with autonomous emergency braking, all-speed active cruise control and lane departure alert.

Fresh exterior styling delivers a unique and sporty look that gives Camry a more planted stance with a longer wheelbase, lower roof and bonnet lines and a wider body.

The sporty look is accentuated by deeper pressed panels, an extended roofline, angled rear pillars and the availability of 17, 18 and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Next-generation Camry’s premium interior delivers high sensory quality with soft-touch surfaces and stitching. New seats are more supportive and include greater slide range for the front and split-fold for the rear.

Luggage space – already impressive – has gained 10 litres for petrol models and 30 litres for Camry hybrid variants with the hybrid battery now placed under the rear seat.

Improved technology and features include an 8-inch audio display screen, 7-inch colour multi-information display, 10-inch colour head-up display and an electronic park brake instead of the foot-operated pedal.

In Camry’s 34-year history in Australia, sales have surpassed 900,000 cars including 690,000 four-cylinder petrol models, 42,000 hybrids and 169,000 V6 variants.

Camry has been Australia’s best-selling mid-size car for each of the past 23 years.

