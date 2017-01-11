Thomas Muller Not Enjoying ‘Bench’ Role At Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller has admitted he’s not completely satisfied with life at Bayern Munich right now after being benched for their last game against RB Leipzig.

Wingers Arjen Robben and Douglas Costa flanked hit-man Robert Lewandowski is Anclotti’s preferred 4-3-3 formation.

And when an attacker was summoned from the bench, it was Franck Ribery who got the nod ahead of the German international.

With Portuguese starlet Renato Sanches also vying for a spot in the forward line, Muller has completed 90 minutes just five times since October across all competitions.

“The last game against Leipzig was not optimal for me personally, since I did not play,” Muller told Bild.

“There was more space than in the games before. It was a game I could have enjoyed.

“Of course, I’m not sitting there with a grin on the bench.”

