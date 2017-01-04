Those calling for Fayose’s impeachment are chasing shadows – Ekiti Assembly
The Ekiti State House of Assembly has said those fighting for the removal of Governor Ayodele Fayose, are chasing shadows. Speaker of the House, Kola Oluwawole, said this on Wednesday in Ekiti. He was reacting to calls by Coalition for Good Governance and Anti-Corruption for Fayose’s removal from office(http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/04/impeach-fayose-now-group-tells-national-assembly/). Oluwawole said: “Unfortunately, they are speaking […]
