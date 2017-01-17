Those who bombed UNIMAID are possessed demons – CAN
The Christian Association of Nigerian,CAN, has condemned the bomb attack at the University of Maiduguri, Borno state, stressing that only people who are possessed can perpetrate such act. Recall that Boko Haram suicide bombers had on Monday attacked a mosque in UNIMIAD killing a professor and several others. Claiming responsibility for the attack, leader of […]
Those who bombed UNIMAID are possessed demons – CAN
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG