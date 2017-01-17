Pages Navigation Menu

Those who bombed UNIMAID are possessed demons – CAN

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pic.1. Scene of a Bomb Blast on Monday (16/1/17) where a professor and four other persons were killed when a seven-year-old male suicide bomber detonated his explosive at the senior staff quarters of the University of Maiduguri in Borno. 15 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries have been rushed to the hospital. 00476/16/1/2017/Hamza Suleiman/BJO/NAN

The Christian Association of Nigerian,CAN, has condemned the bomb attack at the University of Maiduguri, Borno state, stressing that only people who are possessed can perpetrate such act. Recall that Boko Haram suicide bombers had on Monday attacked a mosque in UNIMIAD killing a professor and several others.‎ Claiming responsibility for the attack, leader of […]

