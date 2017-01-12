Pages Navigation Menu

Those who keep looted funds are also criminals – Dabiri-Erewa

Abike Dabiri

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called for the unconditional return of Nigeria’s looted funds. According to her, those who keep such funds are as guilty as those who looted them. She said this on Thursday at a media event organised by the Presidential Advisory […]

