Those who keep looted funds are also criminals – Dabiri-Erewa
The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called for the unconditional return of Nigeria’s looted funds. According to her, those who keep such funds are as guilty as those who looted them. She said this on Thursday at a media event organised by the Presidential Advisory […]
Those who keep looted funds are also criminals – Dabiri-Erewa
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG