Those Who Shout ‘Allah Akabar’ To Kill Innocent People Will Go To Hell – Sultan Of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III has condemned the activities of Boko Haram insurgents, adding that those who shout “Allahu Akabar” while killing innocent people in the name of fighting Jihad will end up in hell.

The Sultan, who also doubles as the Co-Chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, made this known yesterday in Ilorin at the opening of a two-day international conference organised by the Kwara State government on security and peaceful co-existence in Nigeria.

He said: “Therefore, it is wrong when people wake up and dress themselves up with explosives going into market and other public places and shouting Allahu Akabar and killing innocent people under the guise of jihad, thinking you are going straight to heaven. “I have said it time without number that they could profess to be Muslims but what they are doing is anti-Islam. It is against the Holy Quran dictates of Almighty Allah and they are going to hell for committing murder unjustly.”

He also condemned the massacre in southern Kaduna, describing it as a Godless act and urged the military intelligence unit to arrest all the perpetrators of the crime.

The Sultan continued: “We accepted to attend this programme for obvious reasons. We know the serious insecurity issues affecting our country now. There is no state that is not facing one crisis or the other. “I give kudos to the Kwara State government for organising this forum to help us chart a way forward. I will challenge the state government to come up with a model that other states could emulate and have a peaceful atmosphere. “God did not make a mistake when he created us as Nigerians and put us together. We must understand that and all of us who profess to be Christians or Muslims have a guide which is either the Quran or Bible. In these two major religions there is nowhere where killing of innocent people is allowed.”

