Those who shout ‘Allah Akabar’ to kill others will go to hell – Sultan of Sokoto
The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has condemned the activities of Boko Haram insurgents, saying those who shout “Allahu Akabar” before killing human beings in the name of fighting Jihad will end up in hell. Speaking in Ilorin, Kwara State on […]
