Thousands attend U.S. rallies to support ObamaCare

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

 Thousands of people endured freezing temperatures on Sunday in Michigan where Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders called on Americans to resist Republicans efforts to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law, ObamaCare. The Michigan rally was one of a number of rallies Democrats staged across the country to highlight opposition to Republicans efforts to repeal the…

