Thousands of illegal apps taken offline in South China

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Internet Supervisors in South China’s Guangdong Province on Monday said that more than 5,500 illegal apps had been taken offline. More than 1,600 mobile video apps disseminating pornographic and violent content were closed, according to the Guangdong provincial cyberspace administration. Over 1,200 social apps had pornographic content. Other apps were found to hack users `private […]

