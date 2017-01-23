Thousands of illegal apps taken offline in South China

Internet Supervisors in South China’s Guangdong Province on Monday said that more than 5,500 illegal apps had been taken offline. More than 1,600 mobile video apps disseminating pornographic and violent content were closed, according to the Guangdong provincial cyberspace administration. Over 1,200 social apps had pornographic content. Other apps were found to hack users `private […]

The post Thousands of illegal apps taken offline in South China appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

