Thousands Of Youths Thrown Out Of Jobs In Edo Over Illegal Tax Ban

Thousands of youths in Edo State engaged in collecting all forms of revenue for state government have been thrown out of their jobs and source of livelihood following Governor Godwin Obaseki ban on all form of ticketing and illegal taxation.

It would be recalled that Governor Obaseki had in his state wide message on New Year Day declared a ban on all forms of ticketing and illegal taxes by agents of government, citing lawless activities of some individuals who persist in harassing and extorting innocent citizens under the guise of collecting taxes and levies for government.

According to the governor, “I must quickly mention that one issue that continues to agitate Edo people is the lawless activities of some individuals who persist in harassing and extorting innocent citizens under the guise of collecting taxes and levies. The laws of our country vest the responsibility for collecting taxes exclusively on the three tiers of government, for instance, Federal, State and local governments.”

He said, “Consequently, with effect from today, January 01, 2017, only employees of government can collect taxes and levies in Edo state. All arrangements to collect taxes or levies entered into by any state or local government agency in Edo state, ceases to be valid with effect from today.’’

Leadership however gathered that a new set of revenue consultants from Lagos state have been contracted to collect taxes and other forms of revenue drive on behalf of the state government.

Findings revealed that more than 26, 000 figure which constitute members of the Akugbe Ventures, Professional Drivers Association, Drivers Welfare Scheme and Tipper Drivers Association, revenue taskforces as well as such other bodies vested with the responsibility of collecting levies from designated locations within the 18 local government areas in the state are affected by the ban order and have therefore lost their jobs in the process.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) led government during its campaign promised to initiate 200, 000 jobs for people of the state.

Already, the ban and subsequent sack of various revenue agents by the present administration has continued to generate mixed reactions from different quarters.

However, the dismantling of the revenue agencies and their managers initially constituted by the immediate past government of Governor Adams Oshiomhole, no doubt, may have pitched the new government under Goveror Obaseki against his political godfather and those who worked for his electoral success during the September 28 governorship polls in the state.

Governor Obaseki and his ruling party, the APC, are presently in a legal battle with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the ongoing election petitions tribunal sitting in Benin the state capital following the suit filed by the opposition in which it is praying the court to declare it (PDP) as winner of the election.

Obaseki on assumption of office as governor was quoted as saying that it would not be business as usual and ‘no free food’ in the government and governance of the state.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

