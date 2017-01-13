Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Three Bomb Explosion Rocks Adamawa, Many Fear Dead

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Three bombs have exploded in Madagali town in the northern part of Adamawa State, killing many people.

 

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

According to DAILY TRUST reports, eye witnesses said three explosions occurred this morning at a crowded motor park on the outskirt of the town. Casualty figure is yet to be released.

The post Three Bomb Explosion Rocks Adamawa, Many Fear Dead appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.