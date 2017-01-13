Three Bomb Explosion Rocks Adamawa, Many Fear Dead
Three bombs have exploded in Madagali town in the northern part of Adamawa State, killing many people.
According to DAILY TRUST reports, eye witnesses said three explosions occurred this morning at a crowded motor park on the outskirt of the town. Casualty figure is yet to be released.
