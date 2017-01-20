Pages Navigation Menu

Three Easy Ways to Open a Zenith Bank Account

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

Our superlative services are now available to everyone as you can now open an account at Zenith Bank with just N1000. We have also made it super easy to open your account with us. You can do this in one of three ways: Dial *966*0# – You can instantly open an account via our Eazybanking […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

