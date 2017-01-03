Pages Navigation Menu

Three feared dead in auto crash along Lagos-Ibadan express way

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than three persons died in auto crashes along the Sagamu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway yesterday. The Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Clement Oladele, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Sagamu. He pointed out that the accident, which occurred around 2:00 pm was caused by over-speeding. “The accident, which involved a […]

