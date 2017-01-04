Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Three female suicide bombers shot dead by vigilantes‎ in Adamawa

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

vigilante1

Members of a vigilante group in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Wednesday shot dead three suspected female suicide bombers attempting to enter the Gulak market. Gulak is the headquaters of Madagali Local Government Area. The Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed, who confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Three female suicide bombers shot dead by vigilantes‎ in Adamawa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.