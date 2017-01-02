Three killed in Katsina auto crash
The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) said on Monday that at least three persons died in a motor accident on Malumfashi-Funtua road in Malumfashi local government area of Katsina State. The FRSC Sector Commander in Katsina State, Alhaji Abdu Bagadawa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred at Karfi village on […]
