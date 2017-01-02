Pages Navigation Menu

Three killed in Katsina auto crash

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

student-accident2

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) said on Monday that at least three persons died in a motor accident on Malumfashi-Funtua road in Malumfashi local government area of Katsina State. The FRSC Sector Commander in Katsina State, Alhaji Abdu Bagadawa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred at Karfi village on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

