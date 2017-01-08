Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Three Wise Men’ rocks despite poor cinemas schedule, says producer – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
'Three Wise Men' rocks despite poor cinemas schedule, says producer
The Nation Newspaper
DESPITE complaints of poor cinema schedules for Three Wise Men, producer of the flick, Opa Williams, said the movie rocked. “Three Wise Men as (a) movie comes with all the ambits of modern filmic practice; high production value, star power, strong …
I intend to make money, win awards from The Three Wise Men — Opa WilliamsVanguard

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.