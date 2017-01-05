Thugs, Prostitute Pounce On Herdsman Suspected To Be A Boko Haram Member

A Fulani herdsman, who appeared to have displayed some tendencies of the notorious terror group Boko Haram, was descended on by a group of thugs – numbering seven – and a prostitute at a brothel known as Big Dafe, located along the East-West Expressroad, Ughelli, Delta State, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The herdsmen, Usman, who had visited the brothel to have fun, approached the prostitute, named Amaka, and paid her N5,000 with the intention of having an all night romp with her.

However, trouble was unleashed after his dagger fell out while he was trying to take off his clothing after paying the lady the money at about 1:30a.m.

A source who witnessed the incident told Vanguard Newspaper:

“While the man was taking off his clothing after paying the lady N5,000 at about 1:30a.m., his dagger fell out. On sighting his dagger, Amaka immediately raised alarm that he is a Boko Haram member, who wants to kill her.” “Immediately the Aboki and the girl came out from the room, wife of the owner of the brothel ordered the thugs, who were playing a game of pool, to beat Usman and a male sympathiser, who was pleading on his behalf.”

Confirming the incident, a senior police officer at the Ughelli ‘A’ Division Police Station, revealed that the herdsman and the prostitute are in police custody, pending further investigation into the matter.

